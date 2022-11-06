Everything Went Down

Not Available

A young professor has become a shell of a person following the death of his wife. Crippled by a numbing grief, he's shut himself off from the world. At the same time, a young singer-songwriter has lost faith in the struggle to make a name for herself as a musician. Bogged down by the pressures of turning her art into commerce, she's lost sight of why she wanted to make music in the first place. This deeply moving film chronicles the budding friendship between the professor and the singer, as the energy and beauty of her music begins to bring him back to life, and the value of her music to this man reawakens her to the merits of making music.