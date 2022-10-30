Everything Will Be Alright

Not Available

This film goes behind the scenes and under the skin of a unique live theater production. Film director Niko von Glasow brings together a company of performers to conceive and perform a new stage comedy. In the play, a group of physically and mentally disabled hopefuls show up to audition for a TV talent show. They are sent to a separate and suitable room, where they are forgotten. Believe it or not, this up-close and often upsetting documentary is full of laughter, fun and moments of genuine theatrical magic.