"The work Everytown deals with futuristic models from science, literature and film at the beginning of the 20th century. The focus lies on the social structures and their respective dramatisation, especially by means of new models of architecture. How do the futuristic prophecies that were made about the future back then correlate with today's present? By analysis of movies, drawings and sketches, Larcher tried to transfer certain characteristics, like architecture, political systems, public transport and energy generation into the present." - Claudia Larcher