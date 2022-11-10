Everywhere Now

Not Available

Billy Harvey bought a gold 1981 Mercedes diesel on EBay in 14 seconds. Soon after, he converted it to run on waste vegetable oil. Now, the unconventional and environmentally friendly singer/songwriter is taking it on a tour across America. The plan is to travel all 7,000 plus miles on waste vegetable oil. What follows is a near epic journey of endurance and self-discovery that is both beautiful and, at times, harrowing. Filmed entirely on his laptop camera, Harvey intimately chronicles this fantastic adventure of spirit. From crossing the continental divide on a sheet of ice, to digging through oil dumpsters in the freezing cold, to all night drives deprived of any sleep. You will laugh, you will cry, you will be kinder to your french fries...and maybe YOURSELF.