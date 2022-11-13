Евгений Гришковец. Шепот сердца

Not Available

Yevgeny Grishkovets, who “changed ideas about the one-man show genre and even himself became a certain“ genre ”, calls“ Whisper of the Heart ”as his most unusual and most sacred work. “This is my sixth monologue in seventeen years of work, on the plan of which I have been thinking for more than five years, but I have never been given it. Three and a half years ago, I even thought about abandoning him and did Farewell to Paper. However, again and again I returned to “Whisper of the heart” ... It was a time of extremely careful and unhurried selection of words and meanings. ”