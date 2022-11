Not Available

Russian pianist Evgeny Kissin delivers a virtuoso performance of remarkable depth and artistry in this 1990 concert recorded live in Munich at Bavaria Musikstudios. Selections include Franz Schubert's Fantasy in C Major, D 760 ("Wanderer"), Johannes Brahms's Fantasies, op. 116, Franz Liszt's Hungarian Rhapsody no. 12, J.S. Bach's "Siciliana" and Christoph Willibald Gluck's "Melody Dance of the Blessed Spirits."