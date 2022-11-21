Evidence of Rapid Fossilization

Not Available

Dr. Andrew Snelling graphically illustrates how fossils - the vestiges of once-living organisms - form rapidly, not over millions of years. To be preserved with the amazing detail we often see, animals and plants "locked" in the rock record had to be buried rapidly, and fossilization had to be rapid as well. Fossils are often found in huge numbers in what are called "graveyards," as demonstrated by many example across the world. These often massive fossil beds point unmistakably to the rapid burial of living things during the global Flood cataclysm described in Genesis!