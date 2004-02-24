2004

Evil

  • Drama

February 24th, 2004

Moviola Film och Television AB

Stockholm, the fifties. Though academically bright, violent pupil Erik Ponti is expelled from his state school with the headmaster’s words “there’s only one word for people like you – evil… what you need is a good thrashing, and more”. In fact already Erik frequently receives a ‘good’ thrashing at the hands of his sadistic stepfather – so he is packed off by his mother to boardingschool

Henrik LundströmPierre Tanguy
Gustaf SkarsgårdOtto Silverhielm
Linda ZilliacusMarja
Jesper SalénDahlén
Mats BergmanMelander
Johan RabaeusEriks styvfar

