Stockholm, the fifties. Though academically bright, violent pupil Erik Ponti is expelled from his state school with the headmaster’s words “there’s only one word for people like you – evil… what you need is a good thrashing, and more”. In fact already Erik frequently receives a ‘good’ thrashing at the hands of his sadistic stepfather – so he is packed off by his mother to boardingschool
|Henrik Lundström
|Pierre Tanguy
|Gustaf Skarsgård
|Otto Silverhielm
|Linda Zilliacus
|Marja
|Jesper Salén
|Dahlén
|Mats Bergman
|Melander
|Johan Rabaeus
|Eriks styvfar
