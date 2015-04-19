Evil Bong 420

2015

Polish your balls and head to the lanes. Rabbit has escaped the Evil Bong’s World of Weed, and has opened a topless bowling alley. It’s the Grand Opening and the balls are rolling, the boobs are bouncing and the weed is plentiful. When his old friends, Larnell and Sarah Leigh stop by to help him celebrate his wacky new business venture, things are finally looking up for Rabbit, right? Wrong! Evil Bong is hot on Rabbit’s trail. With the help of the murderous Gingerdead Man, they crash the most balls out party of the century. But Gingerdead Man has plans of his own when he learns that the secret to becoming a real man is getting his cookies off.