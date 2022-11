Not Available

EVIL BONG 777 leaves off where last year's EVIL BONG 666 left off. Our scowling weed-spewing Eebee is out of "Sexy Hell" and heading to Sin City with danger on her tail. She's joined by her whack pack of fabulous freaks: Faux Batty, Rabbit, Misty and The Gingerweed Man. Get ready for a tidal wave of smutty, skunky, surreal insanity as the gang gets into all manner of misadventures. Can Vegas handle this gaggle of ganja-fied weirdos?