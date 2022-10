Not Available

Witness one of the most bizarre & confounding flicks ever made in EVIL DEAD INBRED REDNECKS! In a small cabin on the edge of a park, a group of friends gather for fun. But when they come across a mysterious book, and of course despite all warnings read aloud from it, they unwittingly unleash a ghostly evil. The book resurrects whacked out redneck Leo DeChamp, a serial killer who used to strangle kids with skunk tails in the 1960's.