Evil Face

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinequipe

Baron Ivan Rassimov, a brilliant doctor, died horribly during a fire burst in his laboratory. Since that day, his daughter Tanja retired to a life of reclusion, covering with a dark veil her disfigured face. Professor Nijinski was once a student of Rassimov; he married Tanja, and he's trying to restore her lost beauty with a series of skin transplants. However, to reach his goal, professor Nijinski needs beautiful young victims for his transplant experiments.

Cast

Klaus KinskiProf. Nijinski
Katia ChristineMasha / Tanja Nijinski
Marzia DamonKatja Olenov
Carmen Silva
Stella CalderoniSonia
Romano De Gironcoli

Images