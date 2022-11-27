Not Available

Cheung Lok-ming, voted the Most Handsome King of Tutors, has many admirers among his female high school students while his wife waits patiently for a marriage proposal. Two of his students invoke the Saucer Spirit to predict the questions in their Chinese History exam. After being two-timed by her boyfriend Ted, Joyce tricks Mr Cheung back to her apartment where Saucer Spirit bewitches him into killing her and her friend mid-seduction. After dumping the bodies into the sea, he finds himself being investigated by failed cop and toilet connosseur Ma Tung who can't even keep track of his own police badge. But Cheung has other secrets buried 20 years in his past.