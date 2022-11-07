Not Available

A young boy checks out a book titled Evil in the Woods from his local library. He immediately takes the book home and begins to read it and is soon sucked into a strange world set in Mildew Georgia. The book describes the plight of a group of low budget film makers who start to make their newest schlock piece in a woods that is occupied by not only an evil witch but also her cannibalistic and mentally disabled family. As the boy reads the book he starts to get sucked into the story just a little too much, the plot draws him in but will his will be enough to finish the fractured fable or will he forever get sucked into its pages.