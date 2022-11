Not Available

A fan produced, unauthorized, non profit concert documentary featuring the Misfits playing their first show since 1983. Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only reuniting with Doyle as "The Misfits" to play two Riot Fest dates in 2016 was an unparalleled example of Hell truly freezing over. A obsession with a single challenge developed: Could one rip all of the crowd shot videos floating around on YouTube and sync their audio in order to recreate the FULL 80 minute show? The answer was yes.