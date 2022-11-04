Evil Man of Edo

A classic battle between good and evil pits an unscrupulous fortuneteller who has been preying on the good citizens of Edo against a master-less samurai who founded a school for underprivileged children in a poor neighborhood. Into the mix comes a young woman running away from a forced marriage disguised as a teenage boy and becomes a student of the beloved Sensei, while he staves off the advances of a skilled pickpocket and prepares for a bloody showdown against a direct retainer of the shogun!
|Ryutaro Otomo
|Sanshiro Kenmochi
|Keiko Okawa
|Namino
|Chizuru Kitagawa
|O'ei
|Shunji Sakai
|Mohei
|Isao Yamagata
|Tenzen Akiyama
|Jun Tazaki
|Heisuke
