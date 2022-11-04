Not Available

Evil Man of Edo

Toei Company

A classic battle between good and evil pits an unscrupulous fortuneteller who has been preying on the good citizens of Edo against a master-less samurai who founded a school for underprivileged children in a poor neighborhood. Into the mix comes a young woman running away from a forced marriage disguised as a teenage boy and becomes a student of the beloved Sensei, while he staves off the advances of a skilled pickpocket and prepares for a bloody showdown against a direct retainer of the shogun!

Ryutaro OtomoSanshiro Kenmochi
Keiko OkawaNamino
Chizuru KitagawaO'ei
Shunji SakaiMohei
Isao YamagataTenzen Akiyama
Jun TazakiHeisuke

