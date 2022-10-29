Not Available

The quiet backwoods town of Angel Falls is home to this great equalizer! Enter two unsuspecting lost souls trying to find their way back to the highway, and become stranded on an old farm. The owners, Pa and Nan are quite hospitable, to the right type of guests, but if you're a sinner, you wind up on their chopping block and fed to the voracious creatures known as The Evil Offspring. The game just gets started when a seasoned hitchhiker begins to weave a tapestry of deception to confuse all the weary road travelers. A group of motley criminals soon find out, there is no escaping the terror in the woods of Angel Falls, they are merely pawns in the game being played by forces beyond their comprehension. With a life or death struggle unfolding in the cursed woods and farmland, they take their chances holding up in the very barn that houses the Offspring. With a rising body count, the evil woods impregnating young...