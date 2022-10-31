Evil (Owl)

Not Available

Pregnant Lesia with no perspective for the future lives in expectation of a miracle. Together with her friend Olia she works as saleswoman at the kiosk at night. During the day she sleeps, so she won’t have to listen to her unemployed mother’s reproaches. That’s why she calls herself an owl. Every night while going to work Lesia thinks that something’s going to happen and her life will change. Every morning the girl goes home depressed because nothing has happened. Day and night, reality and girl’s nightmares blend. She is destined for the same losses – both in her life and her dreams.