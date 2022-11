Not Available

Independent Italian horror Movie. Inspired by the classic Italian horror movies of the 70s and 80s. A professor, Emma goes to Voghera, a small town in Northern Italy. To study the story of the witch Shanda killed in the early 1800's, on the river bank from which it is named. The professor will be enslaved to a magic spell and will be forced to repeat the same day over and over. Every time she will be killed and every time she will start the day again.