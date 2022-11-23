Evil Shadow

Not Available

Patience Ozokwo is the mother of a twin sister and brother, being a psychadelic marine witchcraft agent, she manipulated Tricia her daughter into destructive satanic witchcraft and her son Ebere turned into a terible armed robber. Tricia just gave her life to christ and brought pastor and husband to her mother who was at the verge of comitting suicide because her notorious son Ebere has been executed on robbery charges. The wages of sin is death, Patience have now seen in sorrows and tears that it pays nothing to serve the devil.