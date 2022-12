Not Available

"Evil Shit" is a short movie compilation containing the following 4 films: -Die Profis: 3 professional killers are confronted with a "victim" that just won't die... -Der Schiss: a nasty parasite turns Al into a rabid cannibal... -Der Keller: Linda finds herself chained up in the cellar of a sadistic killer... -Das Tape: Mike records a new guitar riff on an old tape. When he tries to play it back to his friends at a party, all hell breaks loose...