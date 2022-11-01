Evil Spirit

Not Available

Chapter 1. A Strange Woman A young film director 'P', trying to make a film based on a short story by Nikolai Gogol, meets a mysterious actress in an audition. Her overwhelming gift however, being obvious to everyone including 'P' himself, increasingly gets on his nerves in an ominous way. Chapter 2. VIY A young priest is ordered to preside over the wake of witch in a small old wooden church of a remote village. This means spending three nights alone with the corpse with only his faith to protect him. Chapter 3. A Curtain Call A blind musician Henri PARK, who plays at a whorehouse, meets a group of marionette artists, preparing a play based on . His suspicious roommate follows him one night, just to find out that Henri is playing the piano for ghosts, in an abandoned church.