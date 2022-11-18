Evil Spirits

Not Available

A dark comedy thriller that manages to skillfully blend humor and mystery into one incredible film from its thrilling beginning to the shocking climax! The superb all-star cast is a unique collection of characters who find themselves with one very special thing in common -- they are all boarders of Mrs. Ella Purdy (Karen Black) and totally dependent upon her gracious nature. The suspense mounts as, one-by-one, they fall sacrifice to ominous secrets enshrined within the walls of her foreboding house! Murder and mayhem prevail throughout the tense but often humorous situations as each victim draws nearer to his or her fate.