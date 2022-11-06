1981

Evil Stalks This House

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 11th, 1981

Studio

Not Available

Jack Palance stars as a self-serving, abusive boor who becomes stranded (along with his two children) by a thunderstorm, forcing them to take shelter in an isolated country estate owned by a group of mysterious and wealthy old dowagers. Seeing a golden opportunity, Palance soon turns to plundering their estate, but his plans collide with the secret activities of a Satanic snake-cult who carry out ritual sacrifices in the attic.

Cast

Christopher LeeHost
Helen HughesMaggie
Frances HylandDody
Mike StarrTom
Cindy Hinds
Derrick Jones

View Full Cast >

Images