Not Available

Evil Thoughts

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

New Film Production S.r.l.

Mario Marani is a well-respected lawyer in late 70s Milano. He and his wonderful wife Francesca have an intense high social life. But Mario has a problem. He is obsessed by bad thoughts (cattivi pensieri); he is always concerned about his wife, thinking continuously to be betrayed by her. It is a nightmare, every time Mario sees Francesca talking to one of their friends immediately starts to see her and him in an hot affair. Jealousy and suspects increase and increase, till their life cross with a young man hidden inside their flat.

Cast

Edwige FenechFrancesca Marani
Paolo BonacelliAntonio Marani
Yanti SomerPaola
Mara VenierMrs. Bocconi
Luc MerendaRecrosio
Laura Bonaparteamante di Recrosio

