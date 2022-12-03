Evil Woman

Not Available

Mai, who was working in a Tokyo room salon with a large amount of debt, was asked to get married because she would pay the debt from Kanta, whom she met as a customer, and married and lived in a farmhouse. Sincere and wealthy, Kanta but Mai feels bored with rural life, and while her husband goes to work, he has a relationship with the local men. Then one day, Kanta learns this and becomes angry and locks her in a warehouse in case Mai runs away. Mai is trapped in a warehouse and finds Miyoshi, who was escaping with injuries and kills, and becomes interested in him...