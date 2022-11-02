Evil Woman

Not Available

Sultana and the bootmaker's wife Pela looks very much like each other, with replacement clothing and residence, Sultana becomes Pela and Pela becomes Sultana. The consequence of disguise is that the Sultana are undergoing torture from Pela's husband which changes her nature, which makes positive impact on her environment. The script abounds with musical numbers that contribute to the atmosphere, establish era and the place of action, and in this play bring vaudeville jollity.