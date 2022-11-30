Not Available

    E’ville (short for Elisabethville, name given to the city of Lubumbashi before 1960). A film in layers, which superimposes musical atmospheres, sound archives, images and ghosts. A juxtaposition of images of an empty place with the weight of history, through an intimate story in off: an open letter from Lumumba to his wife. The desolation of the place unfolds under the impulse of the voices and the bodies which cross it. Combining family intimacy with history, the film immerses us in the collective memory of the country.

