Eva Duarte de Peron ("Evita") is one of the most controversial figures in history. A minor actress when she married Argentine president-to-be Juan Peron, her political power and prestige eventually equaled his. Was she a power-hungry Marie Antoinette? Or was she really the savior of the working poor? In this documentary, rare photographs and films tell Evita's real story, from her humble birth to her tragic death from cancer at 33.