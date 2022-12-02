Not Available

Imagine a surreal narrative, without dialogue, in a style reminiscent of the 1920s silent era and seen through the lens of moving voyeuristic camera that records the odd whereabouts of an unseemly group of marginal tenants. An aging homosexual and his drug-addicted lover, a couple of fitness-freak yuppies, an eccentric Haitian lady and her son, a punkish, crazy diva, as well as other bizarre and incongruous characters. united to prevent their eviction. Watch them unravel in anarchy while they fight against the foul manoeuvres of an ingenious but nasty landlord and his accomplice who wants them evicted once and for all.