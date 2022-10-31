Evolusi KL Drift 2

Not Available

Racing life between Zack and Sham has not ended yet. Zack is not an illegal racer like before. Now he is a professional drifter. In the meantime after the accident occurred, Sham is no more a drifter because of his broken leg and has to walk with the help of crouches. The incident and his disability are making his own life dark. Beneath the chaos, comes a female professional drifter name as Aleeya. Aleeya was envy of Zack’s skill in the racing track. Joe, who managed to escape from death of the accident, still put a big revenge on Zack. The deep scars on his face strengthen his will to destroy Zack and his people. Ery, who is also Joe’s assistant too keep revenge onto Zack because his best friend, Karl was being lock up in jail because of Zack. Besides hunting for Zack, Joe wishes to monopoly the whole drug business syndicate in KL. Inspector Kamal suspects Joe for a few crimes that involve deaths.