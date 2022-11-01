Evolusi KL Drift

Not Available

Zack and Sham are two close friends who enjoy the same hobbies and interests, 'DRIFT RACING'. Traditionally drift racing is monopolised by guys but it didnt stop Fasha, Zack's girlfriend who broke all traditions and made it her hobby as she finds it very daring and aggresive. Zack is more protective of Fasha nowadays considering her identity crisis in the past and bad influences by her friends. Joe and Karl on the other hand feels threatened when they can't influence new kids to be interested with drift racing. In order to settle this problem Zac and Joe had made a decision that they would race as a way to let some steam off.