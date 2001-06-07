2001

Evolution

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 7th, 2001

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A comedy that follows the chaos that ensues when a meteor hits the Earth carrying alien life forms that give new meaning to the term "survival of the fittest." David Duchovny, Orlando Jones, Seann William Scott, and Julianne Moore are the only people standing between the aliens and world domination... which could be bad news for the Earth.

Cast

David DuchovnyDr. Ira Kane
Julianne MooreDr. Allison Reed, CDC
Orlando JonesProf. Harry Phineas Block
Seann William ScottWayne Grey
Ted LevineGeneral Russell Woodman
Dan AykroydGovernor Lewis

View Full Cast >

Images