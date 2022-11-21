Evolution - Not a Chance

Not Available

Popular scientist Dr. David Menton captivates viewers with fascinating illusions as he explains that evolution doesn't stand a chance when compared to the truth of science, and most importantly, God's Word. This celebrated instructor uses practical illustrations to demonstrate the "integrated complexity" that would be necessary for evolution to be true. His warm teaching style and enjoyable wit make this DVD fun to follow and easy to understand. In a respectful way, Menton demonstrates why it is true that a person must have a sizeable amount of credulity in order to buy into the tale of evolution. And don't worry, it's okay to laugh as you learn!