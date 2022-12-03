Evolution: The Animated Movie

Not Available

Ivan Reitman brings an animated sequel to his summer adventure straight to your door! Four brave people were successful in protecting the earth from destruction... ONCE. Who would have thought they would have to do it again... The alien creatures are back, smarter and stronger than ever! The heroic team of eccentric misfits must regroup to save the world from extinction and keep the extraterrestrial menace in check. The alien life form-called the Genus by Dr. Ira Kane and crew, has evolved and he's not only intelligent and articulate, but nasty and vengeful as well. To combat the new threat, Ira and his team evolve a foul-smelling bloodhound-like alien called Gassie to help track and terminate the alien menace. Will these civilians turned heroes be victorious... as second time?