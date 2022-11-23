Not Available

As the debate between Evolution and Creationism rages, 'Evolution: The Musical!' invites you to enter a world where both theories are true. In this musical tour-de-funk, we meet The Beasties, a clan of humans who have recently evolved from primates, and The Blesseds, a self-righteous religious sect who descended directly from Adam and Eve. When a brutal slaying provokes the Beasties to attack the Blesseds, all hell breaks loose and an unlikely romance throws a monkey wrench into the whole musical mess.