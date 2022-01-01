Evolve 131-- 10th Anniversary

Not Available

Evolve 131, also known as Evolve's 10th Anniversary Celebration,[2] is an upcoming professional wrestling event produced by the American promotion Evolve in partnership with WWE. The event is scheduled to air on the WWE Network, making it the first Evolve show and the first independent wrestling show to broadcast live on the platform. It will take place on July 13, 2019, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The show will feature current Evolve wrestlers and alumni, and wrestlers from WWE's NXT and 205 Live brands.