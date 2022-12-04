Not Available

Evolve 65

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    WWN and EVOLVE Wrestling present EVOLVE 65 EVOLVE Championship Match (If Thatcher Is Still Champion) Timothy Thatcher defends vs. TJP w/ Stokely Hathaway Grudge Match Drew Galloway vs. Johnny Gargano WWE Cruiserweight Classic Spotlight Match Tommaso Ciampa vs. Cedric Alexander WWE Cruiserweight Classic Spotlight Match Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Tony Nese Special Attraction Match Marty Scurll vs. Matt Riddle Catch Point Open Tryout Drew Gulak, Tracy Williams & Fred Yehi vs. To Be Determined Plus more to be announced soon with: -Ethan Page -Darby Allin -And more!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images