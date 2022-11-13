EVOLVE 99 (2018-01-14)

Not Available

Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match Keith Lee defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson Main Event #2 – Battle Of The Best – Non-Title EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WALTER Special Challenge Match #1 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Matt Riddle Special Challenge Match #2 Fred Yehi vs. Timothy Thatcher Four Way Freestyle Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Tracy Williams vs. Jason Kincaid Plus three prelim matches featuring Shane Mercer, KTB, Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright, Wheeler Yuta and others!