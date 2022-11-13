Not Available

EVOLVE 99 (2018-01-14)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Main Event #1 – WWN Championship Match Keith Lee defends vs. EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Chris Dickinson Main Event #2 – Battle Of The Best – Non-Title EVOLVE Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. WALTER Special Challenge Match #1 EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Jaka vs. Matt Riddle Special Challenge Match #2 Fred Yehi vs. Timothy Thatcher Four Way Freestyle Darby Allin vs. Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly vs. Tracy Williams vs. Jason Kincaid Plus three prelim matches featuring Shane Mercer, KTB, Jarek 1:20 with Candy Cartwright, Wheeler Yuta and others!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images