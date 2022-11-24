Not Available

Meet Evolver, the ultimate toy for the Cyberpunk generation, a virtual-reality game brought to fierce, three-dimensional life. With each battle, Evolver lives up to his name. He becomes faster, smarter and deadlier. Meet Kyle Baxter (Ethan Randall) the teenage video game whiz who wins the first ever Evolver robot. Suddenly, some fatal accidents begin to happen. With help from Jamie Saunders (Cassidy Rae), a beautiful rival game player, Kyle digs up a terrifying missing link: Evo was created from a scrapped U.S. Defense Robotics Department. Designed to infiltrate enemy encampments, he has the capacity to adapt to any situation, and he's programmed to leave no survivors. By the time Kyle and Jamie discover this, Evo has evolved to his most advanced and dangerous state and will stop at nothing until he annihilates the young man who is his one undefeated opponent.