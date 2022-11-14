Not Available

Marta and David are a politically committed couple that tries to do things right and, like everyone else, be consistent with their values. Marta’s parents have given them a practical piece of furniture from a well-known Scandinavian brand that they must mount themselves. However the “Evströnger” assembly manual will order them to do something else. Will they follow the instructions to the letter? Or, on the contrary, will they escape from the diabolical capitalist loop that grips us all?