Not Available

It's a documentary about Ufology in Portugal. Everything started at Fátima, or maybe before, the truth is that are many who dedicate to the cause. The UFO's are not only manifestations of literature and Hollywood cinema. In Portugal, from North to South, many people searches for traces and ways to communicate with intelligent extra-terrestrial life. Using a simple photographic camera or detectors invented by the ufologist himself, spending hours in the Internet or observing the nocturnal skies, many are the amateur investigators. But there are also those who dedicate to the theme inside the academy, through research in historical files or clinic psychological methods. The phenomenon exists and it's lived intensely by these people. The documentary it's about them.