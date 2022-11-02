Not Available

Lt. Ariel Vergara one of the police officials who handles the Anti-Narcotics Command goes undercover and pretends as an inmate named Turo to befriend a significant illegal Chinese Triad member, Kai. He soon earns the trust of Kai, who hires him as his personal bodyguard. Turo takes advantage to observe the syndicate’s secret ritual, people, operations, and connections. Turo then reports his observations and gathered evidences to Col. Fajardo and Lt. Tam, to seize the Triad’s Philippine sector.