Pete Danberg is a good cop with a drinking problem. When the new Sheriff fires him in an effort to clean up the image of the department, Danberg refuses to give up his search until the "Las Vegas Slasher" is behind bars. But the slasher is paroled within a year & then sets out to make up for lost time. Hunting like a crazed animal, he uses Danberg's daughter Tess as bait to lure her father from hiding. - Written by sheba021