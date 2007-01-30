2007

Ex Drummer

  • Comedy
  • Crime
  • Drama

January 30th, 2007

CCCP

Every village has its band of fools, trying to get to the top, following their idols in drug habits, but staying losers till the end of their pathetic days. They all do this in the name of rock & roll. Three disabled rock musicians are looking for a drummer. Dries, a well known writer, seems the right guy for the job, were it not for the fact that his only handicap is that he can't play the drums.

Cast

Norman BaertKoen de Geyter
Sam LouwyckIvan Van Dorpe
Jan HammeneckerDikke Lul
François BeukelaersPa Verbeek

