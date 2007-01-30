Ex Drummer

Every village has its band of fools, trying to get to the top, following their idols in drug habits, but staying losers till the end of their pathetic days. They all do this in the name of rock & roll. Three disabled rock musicians are looking for a drummer. Dries, a well known writer, seems the right guy for the job, were it not for the fact that his only handicap is that he can't play the drums.
|Norman Baert
|Koen de Geyter
|Sam Louwyck
|Ivan Van Dorpe
|Jan Hammenecker
|Dikke Lul
|François Beukelaers
|Pa Verbeek
View Full Cast >