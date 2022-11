Not Available

How far would you go to get over your ex? After recent bad relationships with men, best friends Brea, Wendy, and Jessica want answers—so they decide to kidnap their exes and hold them hostage until they get them! After the kidnappers share their story in an internet chat room, they become a worldwide sensation, as millions cheer on their battle of the exes in this screamingly funny comedy of seduction and abduction.