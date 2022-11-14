Ex-Patriot

Not Available

CIA analyst Riley Quinn lost everything when she blew the whistle on the US government. Hunted into exile, she escaped to Colombia. Two years later, Riley is living a loner lifestyle when suddenly CIA Agent Bill Donovan shows up with an offer. Her name will be cleared if she helps an international task force confiscate millions. Riley accepts the job, but she realizes too late that it's a lie. Pursued by corrupt agents, Riley must battle the demons of her past and find a way back home.