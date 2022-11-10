Not Available

An ex-junkie, ex-stripper, demolition derby driving bartender who has finally settled down, tries to get her on the run girlfriend to stay with her. An East Coast woman who's marriage of 34 years has abruptly ended, goes to Hollywood to try to reconcile with her estranged daughter and her own abandoned dreams. Two guys celebrate their ten year anniversary by imagining ways they might have met and how they might eventually break up. A washed-up B-movie extra, who's star on the walk of fame has been somehow 'misplaced' years ago, befriends a punk rock girl whose boyfriend has just ditched her and his guitar.