Tian Feifan, who has extraordinary memory and can sense other peoples minds, was secretly attracted by entrepreneur Liu Shenyi, and he arranged it into the beauty company as his wife Wang Yaqin. Tian Feifan turned from a rookie in the industry to a fashion goddess with super powers. In the process of growing up, Tian Feifan completed many incredible tasks because of his extraordinary memory and his telepathic ability.