An erotic, psychological drama-thriller set on the gritty streets of Raon, Quiapo, Manila - a third world commercial avenue where everything from dildos, car parts and home accessories is available for a price. It is against this backdrop that the shrewd Ramiro, owner of an electronics shop, through a process of bartering and bargaining, convinceshis ill-tempered and non-too-bright employee Nestor to give him videos of his naked wife in exchange for the erasure of his debts.